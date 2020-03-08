nOS Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market cap of $745,156.00 and $41,897.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

