NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.26

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and traded as high as $53.65. NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 17,600 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

