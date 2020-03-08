PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.96. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

PDCE traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 2,970,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.