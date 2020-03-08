Peet (ASX:PPC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.09. Peet shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 25,294 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $548.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Peet’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Peet Company Profile (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

