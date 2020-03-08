PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.20

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.20 and traded as low as $33.49. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 81,885 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.