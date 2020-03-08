Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.06. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 70,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.20.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

