Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $214.60

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.60 and traded as low as $129.40. Quixant shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 46,663 shares traded.

QXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Quixant to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

