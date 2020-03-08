Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.88

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.88 and traded as low as $145.66. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $151.50, with a volume of 64,862 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $304.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 2,334.54 and a quick ratio of 2,334.54.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

