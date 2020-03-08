Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1,861.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,163,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLH remained flat at $$2.45 during trading on Tuesday. 222,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Red Lion Hotels has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

