Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 247,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

