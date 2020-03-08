Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.13

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.13 and traded as low as $38.85. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 4,612 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

