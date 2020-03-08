Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $6.20. Scancell shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 345,861 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.41.

Scancell (LON:SCLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle bought 2,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £146,250 ($192,383.58).

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

