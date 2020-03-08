Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.25. Senex Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 6,612,135 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.34.

In other Senex Energy news, insider Trevor Bourne purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($24,113.48). Insiders have purchased a total of 679,791 shares of company stock valued at $234,480 over the last three months.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

