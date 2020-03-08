Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.83

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $28.10. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 18,300 shares changing hands.

STRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

