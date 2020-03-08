STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $396.46

Shares of STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $396.46 and traded as low as $360.00. STV Group shares last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 43,587 shares.

STVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

