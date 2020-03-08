TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.