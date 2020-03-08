TenX (PAY) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last week, TenX has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $251,761.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,815,345 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Neraex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Huobi, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Upbit, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, BigONE, Liqui, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

