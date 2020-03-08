Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.30

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as low as $13.45. Toshiba shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 17,169 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.91.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

