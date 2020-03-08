Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.25

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $14.85. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 119,089 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Tri-star Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.94 million and a P/E ratio of -83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.15.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.