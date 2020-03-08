TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.10. TSS shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 11,307 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit