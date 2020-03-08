TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.10. TSS shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 11,307 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

