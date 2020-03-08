Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.49 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx. Ultiledger has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,818,853 tokens. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

