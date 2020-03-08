VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.11

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.11 and traded as low as $20.38. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 12,849,900 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

