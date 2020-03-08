Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $278.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

VIAV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 3,739,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,142. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,550,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

