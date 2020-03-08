Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.52. 3,930,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,822. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

