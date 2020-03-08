Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ECOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $249.37 million, a P/E ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 768,145 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

