11,215 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.22. 1,157,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

