11,341 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,321,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

