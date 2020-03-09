$142.57 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report sales of $142.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the highest is $143.03 million. Penumbra reported sales of $128.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $636.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $637.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $764.86 million, with estimates ranging from $761.60 million to $768.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,006. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

