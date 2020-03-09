25,000 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,736,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $22,839,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $21,427,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. 6,055,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on XP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

