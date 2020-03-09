25,000 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $94,368,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,736,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $22,839,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $21,427,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. 6,055,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on XP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for XP (NYSE:XP)

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit