36,430 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $137,539,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA traded down $20.88 on Monday, hitting $235.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,402. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

