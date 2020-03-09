42,300 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after purchasing an additional 639,039 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,017,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,499,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.