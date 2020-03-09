50,000 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.3% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 13.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.91. 2,766,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,737. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

