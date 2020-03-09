$519.45 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $519.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $516.50 million and the highest is $523.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $602.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $79,895,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 138,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

