608 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. 3,138,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

