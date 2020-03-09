AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

ABBV traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 2,261,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.