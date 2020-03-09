Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Schaller Investment Group Inc.

Schaller Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 11.5% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock traded down $86.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,208.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,453.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

