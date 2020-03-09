Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $86.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,208.91. 330,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.72. The firm has a market cap of $851.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

