Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.34. 16,459,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,338. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.