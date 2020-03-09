AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

COLD stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. 2,882,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,401. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

