Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:ACA traded down $4.72 on Monday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 332,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

