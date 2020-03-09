Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,922. Caleres has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.