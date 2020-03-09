Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Issues Earnings Results

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

