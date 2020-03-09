Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 10,531,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

