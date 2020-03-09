Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.88. 46,760,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

