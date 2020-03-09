CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to Issue $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a payout ratio of 274.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Shares of COR stock traded down $6.93 on Monday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,496 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

