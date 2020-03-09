Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Lessened by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 13.6% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. 3,314,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,061. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.