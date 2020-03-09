Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 536.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.28. 3,246,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.