Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

