Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lifted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 3.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $40,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. 9,748,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.