Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded down $15.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.42. 285,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

